On Sunday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 850 new cases of the emerging coronavirus and 44 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 765 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering to 163,479 cases as of Sunday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which was published on its official page on the social networking site “Facebook” “.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday evening reached 216,334 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 12,738 deaths.