The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 1151 new cases of Coronavirus and 59 deaths on Saturday, compared to 1148 cases and 52 deaths the previous day.

“The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday is 252690, including 186,223 cases that have been cured and 14,670 deaths,” said Khaled Mujahid, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian government announced the extension of measures to contain the spread of the Corona virus, which include closing stores early, until the end of May.

The cabinet said in a statement that the parks, public parks and beaches, which were closed during the Eid holiday, will be reopened with the application of appropriate precautions.