The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced, on Saturday evening, the registration of 1032 new cases of the emerging corona virus and 63 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 769 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering to 171,542 cases as of Saturday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which was published on its official page on the social networking site. Facebook”.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday evening reached 228,584 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 13,402 deaths.