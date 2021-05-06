Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Egypt, with 1,102 cases recorded during the past 24 hours, as well as 64 deaths.

And the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, that the total number of injuries that had been recorded until Wednesday evening had risen to 232,905, including 13655 deaths.

The ministry added in its daily statement on its official Facebook page that 876 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering in the country to 174,217 people.