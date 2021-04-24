On Friday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 884 new cases of Coronavirus, as well as 45 deaths.

With this new daily toll, the total number of infections that were recorded in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Friday rose to 220,658 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 12,959 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 676 people recovering from the Coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovery, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 166024 cases.