Egypt recorded 1,011 new cases of coronavirus and 51 deaths on Wednesday.

“The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Wednesday is 225528, including 169,308 cases that have been cured, and 13,219 deaths,” said Ministry of Health spokesman Khaled Mujahid in a statement.

The number of HIV infections in Egypt increased significantly in recent times, to exceed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday for the first time since January 8, when 1,001 cases were recorded.