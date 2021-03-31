Egypt reveals new details regarding the investigations in the case of the delinquent ship

In a media statement to ON TV, the captain, Sayed Sheisha, advisor to the Suez Canal Authority, revealed the details of the investigation into the Evergiven, which was floated in the Suez Canal, indicating that he would head the investigations that begin today, Wednesday.

He also indicated that the investigations will be in public because it is a global issue.

The advisor to the Suez Canal Authority explained that the investigation will include whether the ship’s captain responded to the instructions of the Suez Canal Authority before the ship ran aground, and stated that the investigation is being conducted about the equipment that the ship owns, and whether the ship’s captain used it before the ship’s stranding.

The advisor to the Suez Canal Authority added that if the ship refused to respond to the investigations and provide all information, it would turn into a civil case, and the ship’s contents would be seized, and that this matter would take two years.

Experts boarded the huge container ship, which had been stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, amid questions about the accident that shook the global shipping industry and led to the blockage of one of the most vital waterways in the world.

The “Evergiven” ship anchored in the Great Bitter Lakes, a vast area of ​​water midway between the northern and southern ends of the canal, after rescue teams succeeded in liberating the huge vessel on Monday afternoon.

The ship ran sideways along a narrow stretch of canal, halting billions of dollars in maritime trade.