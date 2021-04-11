The most famous archaeologist in Egypt revealed more details about a Pharaonic city recently found in Luxor Governorate, in the south of the country.

Zahi Hawass said that archaeologists have found mud brick houses, artifacts and tools from the Pharaonic era at the site of the lost city, which dates back 3,000 years.

The city dates back to King Amenhotep III of the 18th Dynasty, whose reign is considered the golden age of ancient Egypt.

“This is really a big city that was missing … the inscription inside says that this city was called the dazzling Aton,” Hawass said. According to Sky News.

Archaeologists began excavating the area last year, searching for the funerary temple of the boy King Tutankhamun.

However, within weeks they found adobe formations that eventually turned out to be a large, well-preserved city.

City walls and even rooms filled with ovens, storage pots and utensils used in daily life, are said to exist. Archeologists also found human remains that journalists and visitors viewed on Saturday.