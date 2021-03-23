Egypt reveals new details about its vaccine against “Corona”

The head of the research team for the production of the Egyptian Corona vaccine, Mohamed Ahmed Ali, revealed the latest developments in the trials of the new vaccine, confirming that they are awaiting approval by the Egyptian Drug Authority, to proceed with conducting clinical trials.

Ali said that the scientific file on the vaccine has been prepared and submitted to the Egyptian Drug Authority, and we are awaiting its approval “within a few days” to start the third phase of the trials, which is clinical trials on a number of volunteers.

A medical official added that the Egyptian Drug Authority officials are still studying the scientific file of the vaccine, but they agreed to manufacture the first batch of vaccine doses under the name “Coffee Fax”, according to “Sky News”.

The head of the medical team pointed out that clinical trials are to be conducted according to the scientific rules on a large number of volunteers, ranging from 10 to 15 thousand volunteers.

The research team has been working for about 6 months on the production of the Egyptian vaccine, and a number of experiments have been conducted on animals, and it was “very promising,” according to Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Ali.