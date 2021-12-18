The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening that it had detected three positive cases of the mutant Omicron among the 26 cases infected with the Corona virus that were discovered, and isolating them in isolation hospitals and taking all precautionary measures for contacts.

The ministry said in a press statement this evening, “According to the surveillance system, there are two cases who do not suffer from any symptoms, and the third case suffers from symptoms of mild infection, and the three cases are subject to isolation and follow-up by the medical team.”

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that 910 new cases were recorded, whose laboratory analyzes of the virus had proven positive, pointing to the death of 43 new cases.

Abdel Ghaffar indicated that the total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus, as of Friday, is 373,509, including 310,749 cases that have been cured.

and 21,277 deaths.

The statement stated, “Within the framework of the precautionary and preventive measures that Egypt is taking at the country’s entry points at all airports and ports, to confront and discover the Corona virus and new variables, a number of arrivals to Egypt were prevented from entering Cairo at Cairo Airport after discovering that they were infected with the Covid-19 virus and returning them to their countries.”