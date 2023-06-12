And “Scuba Travel” added, “12 other tourists who were on a diving holiday, and 14 crew members of the (hurricane) boat, were rescued after the fire broke out at 0530 GMT on June 11,” according to “Reuters”.

The three tourists who died chose not to dive, while the rest were preparing a statement of instructions on the deck of the dinghy when the fire broke out.

All those on board were evacuated immediately, while the captain and two dive guides tried to reach the missing tourists, before also leaving the boat to escape themselves.

The British Foreign Office said it was in contact with the local authorities about the incident, and to support its citizens affected by the incident.

The boat was off the El Finston Reef near Marsa Alam, in southeastern Egypt, when the fire broke out. The resorts of the Red Sea in Egypt are popular with tourists because of their beaches and the practice of diving there.

And on Sunday, the Egyptian authorities said that the fire “broke out as a result of an electrical short circuit in the boat.”

“Our sincere condolences to their families and friends at this very sad time,” Scuba Travel said, noting that “the local authorities and police will conduct a thorough investigation as to the cause of the fire.”

And the media advisor for the Egyptian Red Sea Governorate, Muhammad Makhlouf, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” website, on Sunday, that “all the rescued tourists and Egyptians received the necessary care, and they were housed in the Shajarah tourist marina in Marsa Alam.”

He explained that the burning boat “was on a voyage between June 6 and 11 in the Alveston area, 25 km north of Marsa Alam,” noting that “rescue operations were carried out by another boat called (Blue).”

Regarding the cause of the accident, the Egyptian official said that preliminary indications indicate that it was the result of an “electrical short circuit in the engine room.”