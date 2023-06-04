Navigation in the Suez Canal has been fully restored after the tanker went into breakdown blocking traffic in the northern section of the Canal and was towed. This was announced by the Suez Canal Authority.

earlier in the morning a tanker had broken down in a one-lane stretch of the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway. The Maltese-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical failure at the height of the 12-kilometre canal, said George Safwat, spokesman for the Suez Canal Authority. The Canal Authority sent three tugboats to tow the tanker and allow other vessels to pass through.

The tanker was part of the northern convoy, which transits the channel from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea. Admiral Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the tanker ran out of steam in part of the single-lane waterway, disrupting eight other vessels behind. her in the convoy.

In a telephone interview with a local television station, he said tugs were towing the tanker towards a dual-lane section at the 17-kilometre limit of the canal. The Seavigour was built in 2016 and is 274 meters long and 48.63 meters wide, according to MarineTraffic, a provider of ship tracking services.