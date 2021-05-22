Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

An Egyptian official denied that the black fungus virus appeared on the infected and recovering from the new Corona virus inside the country.

Dr. Mohamed Abdel Fattah, head of the Central Administration for the Preventive Medicine Sector at the Egyptian Ministry of Health, confirmed to “Al Ittihad” that there is no link between the death of the artist Samir Ghanem and the appearance of the black fungus, indicating that the link came because of the large spread of cases on people with Covid-19 inside India.

Abdel Fattah indicated that Egypt is free of the Indian strain, and no cases of mutated corona have been discovered inside the country until this moment, while the Ministry of Health and Population imposes several restrictions on entry from India, Latin America and several other countries where the new strain appeared.

The brother of the late Egyptian artist Samir Ghanem blew a surprise by announcing that he had been diagnosed with black fungus earlier, which is known for its seriousness. Hospitals or homes in different ways.