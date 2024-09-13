Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati reiterated Cairo’s rejection of the Israeli military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, and pointed out that this would result in a decrease in the rate of aid entering the Gaza Strip.

The minister stated, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that “the Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor has political objectives, as it aims to prevent the return of the legitimate Palestinian Authority to Gaza, and undermine the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to reach an agreement for a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners and detainees.”

Abdel-Ati addressed the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and Israeli violations of international humanitarian law, including targeting Palestinian civilians, noting that “Israel uses hunger as a weapon against the Palestinians and refuses to fully operate its crossings into the Strip to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid in accordance with its obligations as an occupying power,” according to the statement.

He pointed out Egypt’s support for all efforts aimed at ensuring the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, stressing that “it is time for the international community to undertake its efforts to stop hostilities, ensure full respect for international law, and allow the entry of humanitarian aid quickly, safely, and without obstacles.”