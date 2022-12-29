Egypt on Thursday lifted a basic restriction on imports and approved a list of economic activities that the government will leave to the private sector.

Today, Thursday, the Central Bank of Egypt canceled a book it issued last February that required documentary letters of credit for imports. The central bank said in a statement that the government will now allow direct payments and accept collection documents.

He said in a statement on his website, “It was decided to cancel the periodic book issued on February 13, 2022, and allow the acceptance of collection documents to carry out all import operations.”

The condition, which was introduced in February with the aim of easing a dollar crisis exacerbated by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, has sparked complaints from companies and caused shortages of many imported goods.

Despite the restrictions and two large currency devaluations this year, Egypt still faces a shortage of hard currency and this month managed to secure 46 months of financial support from the International Monetary Fund, for which removing restrictions on imports was a prerequisite.

The agreement also called on the government to specify economic activities from which the state would withdraw.

Earlier today, Thursday, a statement by the Egyptian cabinet said that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved a “state ownership policy document” that identifies 62 economic activities from which the state will withdraw in favor of the private sector.

The statement indicated that the policy aims to provide more space for the private sector to participate in economic growth, create job opportunities, and increase levels of investments and exports.

It did not specify the economic activities that will be exited from in favor of the private sector, but the state identified in May a group of government assets that will be offered to private sector investors. Businesses included manufacturing electric vehicles, data centers and oil and gas networks.