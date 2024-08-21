The website quoted an undisclosed source as saying that Biden wants Netanyahu to soften Israel’s position on the matter.

In talks to end the 10-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, Hamas wants a complete Israeli withdrawal from the territory, including the 14.5-kilometer Philadelphi corridor along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt.

In return, Israel wants to retain control of the corridor, which it seized in late May.

Israel said it had destroyed dozens of tunnels under the Philadelphi Corridor, saying they were used to smuggle weapons to militant groups in Gaza.

Israeli negotiators and American officials believe that Netanyahu’s demand for continued control of the axis has become a major obstacle to reaching a possible agreement.

Israeli, Egyptian and American officials met in Cairo on Sunday and Monday to discuss the status of the Philadelphi Corridor.

“On Netanyahu’s orders, the Israeli side presented a map that showed that Israel had reduced some of its forces, but was still deploying them along the axis,” Israeli officials said.

According to Axios, the Egyptians rejected this map, which keeps Israeli forces inside Gaza and near the border with Egypt, and the United States told Israel that its plan is not feasible.

Netanyahu said he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday that he demands that the Israeli military remain in full control of the Philadelphi Corridor, and he also told the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza that he may have persuaded Blinken to agree.

State Department officials responded by saying that Blinken was not convinced, and stressed that the United States does not agree with Netanyahu on this matter.

According to Axios, an American official told reporters on Tuesday that “Netanyahu’s extremist statements are not constructive for reaching a ceasefire agreement, and risk the ability to move forward toward an agreement.”

On Tuesday, Blinken said in Doha before leaving the region, “The United States opposes any long-term Israeli occupation of any part of the Gaza Strip.”

The website stated that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant and the heads of the Israeli security services concluded that they were able to mitigate the risk of withdrawing forces from the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israeli officials said Galant and negotiators told Netanyahu on Sunday that delaying any deal until his new demand on the Philadelphi corridor was met could endanger hostages still in Gaza and increase the chances of regional war.

On Wednesday, Galant visited the Israeli army forces in the Philadelphi Corridor, and confirmed the elimination of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade.