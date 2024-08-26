Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo)

An Egyptian source confirmed yesterday that Egypt renewed its assurance to all concerned parties that it would not accept any Israeli presence at the Rafah crossing or the Philadelphi corridor.

The source added, in statements to Egyptian media, that Cairo is managing the mediation between the two parties to the conflict in Gaza, in a manner consistent with its national security and preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, noting that the Egyptian security delegation is doing its utmost to achieve a degree of consensus between the two parties, and is coordinating its efforts with partners in Qatar and the United States of America.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Egypt, the United States and Qatar called on the Israeli and Palestinian sides to resume negotiations to close all remaining gaps and begin implementing the agreement without any new postponements.

They stressed in the statement the necessity of putting an end to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, and concluding an agreement on the release of detainees.