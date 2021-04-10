Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Egypt rejected an Ethiopian proposal calling for the formation of a mechanism for exchanging data on the procedures for implementing the second phase of filling the Renaissance Dam, which Ethiopia announced that it intends to implement it during the next rainy season in the summer of this year.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said that this proposal contained many inaccuracies and allegations that do not reflect the truth of the negotiations process over the past years.

The Egyptian Ministry explained that the Ethiopian proposal contradicts the decisions of the African summits that were held on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, which emphasized the need to reach a binding legal agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, adding that this Ethiopian proposal is nothing more than an open attempt to extract an Egyptian endorsement on the second stage of filling that Ethiopia intends to implement it during the summer of this year even if the three countries do not reach an agreement on filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The statement stated that Egypt rejects any unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia and will not accept reaching understandings or formulas that provide a political and technical cover for the Ethiopian efforts to impose a fait accompli on the two downstream countries.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation reiterated its assertion that Egypt adheres to the necessity of reaching an integrated agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam in implementation of the provisions of the Declaration of Principles agreement concluded in 2015, noting that Egypt has resolved over the course of a full decade of negotiations with responsibility and has shown a great deal of flexibility in order to reach There is an agreement on the Renaissance Dam that takes into account the interests and rights of the three countries, and that now Ethiopia has to give up its obstinacy and show the necessary political will to reach the desired agreement.