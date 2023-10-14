The correspondent explained that Egypt linked allowing the passage of those holding American citizenship into its territory to an agreement that includes the entry of aid into Gaza.

A number of holders of American citizenship, most of whom were Palestinians, had arrived at the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, where they waited for several hours, according to what our correspondent in Gaza reported.

But they turned back and were unable to enter the crossing.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, had previously stated that his country was seeking to expel foreigners from Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

A senior US State Department official said that the plan is to open the crossing from noon until five in the evening, Saturday.

The official stated that Washington and Cairo agreed to open the Rafah crossing to the Americans.