On April 7, while Wadeed was walking on the Alexandria Corniche, he was fatally stabbed with a knife, and he soon died in hospital from his injuries.

Earlier, the Public Prosecution announced that the accused would be referred to trial “on charges of premeditated murder”, after a committee of psychiatrists proved his eligibility for trial.

Following the attack, some passers-by managed to arrest the suspect and hand him over to the police, who detained him in a psychiatric hospital, after the Public Prosecution had doubts about his mental abilities.

The court heard the argument of the Public Prosecution Office, which accused the offender of “premeditated murder,” and said that he “observed the victim before killing him with the intent of taking his life,” noting that “he had previously joined a banned group and was imprisoned for 20 years.”

The accused, Nehru Abdel Moneim, refused to appoint a lawyer to defend him in the case, as he again denied all the accusations against him in the case, and kept repeating the phrase “By God, I do not know him” during the court session.

The lawyer for the priest’s family demanded the imposition of the maximum penalty on the accused, adding that “the victim is known to care for poor, hidden families of Muslims and Christians, and is known for his love of the people of the country,” and that “the accused is a professional killer who embraced extremist ideology.”