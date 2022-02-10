Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Today, the Egyptian Criminal Court referred the accused of murdering his wife the day before their wedding, to the Grand Mufti to express the legal opinion on his execution, and set the next March 6 session, to pronounce the verdict.

The details of the incident go back to a person killing his bride in the city of Qalyub, Qalyubia Governorate (north of Cairo), after marrying her against his will to please his parents because he was emotionally attached to one of the girls.

The accused planned to kill Qalyoub’s bride on the night of her wedding, as the husband lured the victim to a piece of empty land and stabbed her with a white weapon, as the investigation authorities explained that the victim was found inside a piece of empty land with several injuries, and it was found that her mobile phone was not present, so he took her to the hospital to try to rescue her, but she died .

The order to refer the Egyptian Public Prosecution included that the accused was deliberately killed with premeditation and surveillance of the victim, that the house of intent and the determination to get rid of her and prepared for this purpose a white weapon “knife”, then lured the victim and asked her to go behind the house and then stabbed her in different places With her body until her soul overflowed to Bariha.