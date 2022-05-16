CAIRO (Reuters) – A statement by the Egyptian Cabinet on Monday quoted Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly as saying that Egypt expects a growth rate of 4.5 percent in the next fiscal year 2023/2022. This came during Madbouly’s participation in a conference organized by the Egyptian-American Chamber of Commerce on the occasion of the visit of the US Green Trade Mission delegation to Cairo. Egypt had lowered its target growth rate for the next fiscal year, which begins to 5.5 percent in March, as a result of the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on its economy.