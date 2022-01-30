The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 2018 new infections with the Corona virus and 44 deaths today, Saturday, compared to 2007 injuries and 26 deaths the previous day.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement, “The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday, is 421,478, including 354,300 cases that have been cured, and 22566 deaths.”