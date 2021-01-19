The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced, on Monday evening, that 878 new cases of the new Corona virus were recorded, along with 55 deaths during the past twenty-four hours.

The ministry added, in its daily statement, that the total number of injured people thus rose to 157,275, and deaths to 8,638 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 498 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 123491 cases.