On Friday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that 841 new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been recorded, in addition to 42 additional deaths.

With this new daily toll, the total number of cases recorded in Egypt with the Coronavirus until Friday brings to 214639, and the death toll rises to 12,653 deaths.

The Ministry of Health also announced that 700 people recovered from the Coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovery, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 162,170 cases.