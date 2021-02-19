The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 656 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 51 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 409 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering to 136,490 cases as of Thursday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which it published on its official page on the social networking site “Facebook” “.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Thursday evening reached 176 thousand and 333 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 10201.