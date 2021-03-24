The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 648 new cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths, up from 643 cases and 39 deaths the previous day.

“The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Tuesday is 196,709, including 150,924 cases that have been cured and 11,680 deaths,” said ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid.

On Monday, Health Minister Hala Zayed said that Egypt is going to conclude an agreement with the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech during the month of March to manufacture its Corona virus vaccine in it.

She added that Egypt hopes to become a center for manufacturing the vaccine for local use and for export to African countries as well.