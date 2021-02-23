The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced, on Monday, that 623 new cases of the new Corona virus were recorded in the country, along with 51 deaths.

The ministry stated in its daily statement on its Facebook page that the total number of injuries in the country rose to 178,774 injuries, and deaths to 10,404 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 346 people had recovered from the Covid 19 disease caused by the Coronavirus, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 138,183 cases until Monday evening.