The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 613 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 56 deaths.

The ministry added, in its daily statement on its Facebook page, that the total number of injured people in the country rose to 174,426, and deaths to 10050.

The Ministry also announced that 389 people had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering from the Covid 19 disease caused by the virus to 135,349 cases as of Monday evening.