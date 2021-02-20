The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that 610 new cases of Coronavirus and 49 deaths were recorded.

With this daily toll, the total number of infections that were recorded in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Friday rose to 176,943, and the total number of deaths rose to 10250 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 399 recovered from the Coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care and complete recovery, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 136,889 cases.