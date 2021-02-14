On Saturday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 600 new cases of the emerging corona virus and 36 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 423 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering to 134,638 cases as of Saturday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which was published on its official page on the social networking site. Facebook”.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday evening reached 173,202 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 9,935 deaths.