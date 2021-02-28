The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 588 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 49 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 533 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering to 140,460 cases until Saturday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which it published on its official page on the social networking site “Facebook” “.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday evening reached 181,829 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 10,639 deaths.