The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 573 new cases of Coronavirus and 52 deaths.

The ministry stated, in its daily statement on its official page on the social networking site Facebook, that the total number of injured rises to 170,780, and deaths to 9,751 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 400 people had recovered from the Covid 19 disease caused by the Coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovering according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 133,98 cases until Tuesday evening.