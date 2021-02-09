The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 567 new cases of coronavirus, 48 ​​deaths.

The ministry stated in its daily statement on its official page on the social networking site “Facebook” that the total number of injured thus rose to 170,207 injuries, and deaths to 9,699 deaths.

The Ministry also announced that 323 people had recovered from the Covid 19 disease caused by the Coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals, after receiving the necessary medical care and recovering according to the guidelines of the World Health Organization, bringing the total of those recovering from the virus to 132,698 cases until Monday evening.