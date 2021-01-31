The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced, on Saturday evening, that 547 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 46 deaths, were recorded.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, the ministry’s spokesman, stated that 493 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus to 129,293 cases as of Saturday evening, according to the ministry’s statement, which it published. On its official page on the social networking site “Facebook”.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Saturday evening amounted to 165,293 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 9,263 deaths.