On Sunday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced the registration of 534 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, and 47 deaths.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, spokesman for the ministry, stated that 321 people had recovered from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total of those recovering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus to 132,375 cases as of Sunday evening, according to the ministry’s statement published by the ministry. On its official page on the social networking site “Facebook”.

Mujahid stated that the total number of new infections in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday evening reached 169,640 cases, and the total number of deaths rose to 9,651 deaths.