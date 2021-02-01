Today, Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 533 new cases of Coronavirus and 53 deaths, compared to 547 cases and 46 deaths yesterday.

“The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Sunday is 165,951 cases, including 129,636 cases that have been cured and 9316 deaths,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Khaled Mujahid.

Egypt had recently launched a Corona virus vaccination campaign with medical workers, using a vaccine produced by the Chinese National Medicines Group (Sinopharma).