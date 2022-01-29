The Egyptian Ministry of Health recorded 2007 new infections with the Corona virus and 26 deaths today, Friday, compared to 1985 cases and 36 deaths the previous day.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement, “The total number that was registered in Egypt with the new Corona virus until Friday, is 419,460, including 353,409 cases that have been cured, and 22522 deaths.”