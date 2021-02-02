No Result
Egypt receives first shipments of vaccine, “AstraZeneca”

February 2, 2021
in World
Today, Tuesday, the Egyptian government said that the country received this week the first 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Coronavirus, as part of its program to vaccinate medical personnel.
The government confirmed local media reports that the shipment had arrived on Sunday.
Al-Ahram newspaper said that Egypt had concluded a contract to obtain 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with India, but the government statement did not mention anything about the size of the contract.
In December, Egypt received the first shipment of the vaccine developed by the Chinese company Sinopharm, and on January 24, it began immunizing medical teams working to combat Covid-19 with the Chinese vaccine.

Source: Agencies

.

