Hala Zayed, the Egyptian Minister of Health and Population, announced that it had received 300,000 doses of the emerging corona virus vaccine produced by the Chinese company (Sinopharm), in the early hours of Saturday morning, at Cairo International Airport.

Dr. Khaled Mujahid, Assistant Minister of Health and Population for Information and Awareness, and the official spokesperson for the ministry said that this shipment is a gift from the People’s Republic of China to the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the framework of the depth and interdependence of relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples over long decades, and within the framework of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to combat novel coronavirus.

Mujahid added that those shipments would be subjected to analysis in the Egyptian Drug Authority laboratories before completing the vaccination of medical personnel and eligible groups of citizens with chronic diseases and the elderly.

He added that the vaccination of eligible groups of citizens is carried out through 40 health units nationwide, after registering on the website dedicated to registering the eligible groups to receive the vaccine.