According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, among the injured were 12 children with cancerous tumors, who were distributed to Egyptian hospitals specialized in treating children’s tumors.

The Egyptian Rafah crossing also received 663 people of dual nationality, including Canadians and Germans, as part of a plan to evacuate 7,000 foreigners from the Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of those who have left the Strip so far to about 2,030 foreigners, in addition to dozens of Egyptians.

Quarantine doctors at the crossing conducted a medical examination for nationals of foreign countries before they entered the Egyptian border, including 139 children who were vaccinated with polio, measles, and mumps vaccines.

On the other hand, the United Nations announced that the Egyptian government agreed to deploy an international humanitarian technical team to advise the Egyptian Red Crescent Society on delivering aid to Gaza, noting that the team will be based in the city of Al-Arish, near Rafah.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volkar Türk, is scheduled to visit the Rafah crossing, on Wednesday, to inspect the movement of relief aid into the Strip.