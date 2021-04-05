Egypt .. Ramadan Lantern is a victim of the Corona epidemic!

Egypt has been famous throughout history for making lanterns during the blessed month of Ramadan, which is one of the main rituals that depend on local industries and that Egypt is distinguished in the Arab world.

However, the Corona virus has greatly affected this industry, and the desire of citizens to buy it, although it is one of the basic rituals in the month of Ramadan, not only among children, but also for adults.

Mohamed Ibrahim, a lantern dealer, said that the spread of the Corona virus greatly affected the sale this year, and we cannot compare it to the sale with previous years, as the turnout is very weak, since the beginning of the season that begins in the month of Shaaban to sell lanterns and Ramadan decorations, but we are still selling the same goods. Unusually since the beginning of the season until now, according to “Al Arabiya Net;”

He added: “During this season, we used to buy and import very large quantities of lanterns and decorations in order to be able to meet the needs of the market. However, this year prices have increased over previous years for merchants, as the price of lanterns has increased despite the fact that their quality has not increased by up to twice in some types of lanterns.” Especially woody. “

He added that the prices increased to merchants by at least 10%, and increased to the consumer by no less than 25%, so the return from selling this year is very weak, almost covering the cost price.

He explained that the prices this year range from 35 Egyptian pounds to 50 Egyptian pounds for small and medium-sized wooden lanterns, and the prices vary according to the size and materials from which the lanterns were manufactured, whether wood, copper or plastic, as some lanterns reach 700 Egyptian pounds for their large size and the materials used. In it, adding that the demand this year for medium-sized lanterns, whose prices range from 35 to 50 pounds.

Al-Hajj Ashraf, the lantern dealer, pointed out that the prices this year for merchants have increased by up to 40%, and that the sale is very limited compared to previous years, and with a decrease in the demand for Ramadan decorations and lanterns, despite the fact that the custom of buying lanterns is associated with the Egyptian family for all ages, as it was Families are keen to buy lanterns for children and adults, but this year with the high prices of lanterns dramatically, and the economic situation of citizens, some people are content to buy pendants in the form of lanterns, associated with the month of Ramadan, as their price is within the reach of a simple citizen, whose price starts at 5 Egyptian pounds.