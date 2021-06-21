This comes after Counselor Hama El-Sawy ordered the Egyptian Public Prosecutor to urgently investigate the incident, provided that the Egyptian Public Prosecution announced the results of the investigations upon completion, according to a brief statement.

The Egypt Railways Authority said that at 17:45 on Monday evening, while a goods train loaded with marble was traveling on the Tabbin / Abbasiya line in the distance between Tabbin and Helwan, south of Cairo, the train collided with two minibuses parked in a residential area very close to the railroad and opposing With the train track and in a place that does not have a crossing or parking area, and the driver tried to stop and was unable to do so, which led to contact with one of them and collided with the other.

A security source had spoken to Sky News Arabia, saying that the operations room of the Cairo Security Directorate had received a report of a train colliding with a passenger bus in the Kafr El-Alou area in Helwan, and it was found that the collision between a train and a bus transporting workers, and this caused deaths and injuries, and ambulances rushed to deal with Situation.

A source in the Egyptian Railways Authority said that the accident occurred between a goods train and a minibus “bus” transporting workers from a clothing factory in the region. He confirmed in statements to Sky News Arabia that the bus was at an intersection with the train track, and its passengers were women working in a clothing factory.

The source indicated that the dead were two women, in addition to 5 wounded in critical conditions, while there were minor injuries that were treated at the scene of the accident, and the critical injuries were transferred to Helwan General Hospitals and the Health Insurance, indicating that the number of deaths is likely to increase.

He pointed out that the bus was carrying more than 30 factory workers. The source stressed that the Minister of Transport directed the opening of an urgent investigation into the accident, and the Public Prosecution Office has been notified of the investigation.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the bloody accident killed two citizens, while 6 others were injured.