“Egypt aims for this to be the first element in a plan that would see the Palestinian Authority gradually take control of other strategic locations in Gaza after the war, despite Israeli rejection of the idea so far,” she added.

The Broadcasting Authority report stated that “Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh met in recent days with an Egyptian official in Ramallah to discuss the plan, which is strongly supported by Cairo and likely to be supported by the United States as well.”

The Rafah crossing is a major passage for humanitarian aid into Gaza and an exit point for people being medically evacuated from the Strip, where the humanitarian crisis is worsening and the specter of famine looms.

Israel took control of the crossing’s operations and said it would not allow Hamas to assume any role there in the future.

Before Israel entered Rafah, Cairo warned Tel Aviv against the operation, stressing that the violent fighting on its borders threatens its national security.