Clashes in the streets of Suez where the police intervened with weapons against the demonstrators. According to initial reports, a protest against the Al Sisi regime was organized but the clashes began when the agents arrived. Two amateur videos relaunched on Twitter and shot from high floors of buildings (one was almost immediately canceled) showed people running away and white smoke of tear gas. In the video you can clearly hear the gusts exploded as the crowd flees. Other videos show ambulances and dozens of vehicles from the riot departments rushing. According to some sources, the protest was born after the appeal of the youtuber Abdullah Al-Sharif, often critical of the authorities, who comes abroad and has four million followers. The riots took place on the eve of the arrival of President Biden, expected Friday in Sharm el Sheik for Cop27.

A security source in Giza, the western part of Cairo, also reported protests in Alexandria and in two points of the capital: the island of Warraq on the Nile and in the satellite city of October 6, on the far south-eastern outskirts. . Regarding the extent of the demonstrations, the source did not provide figures speaking of “large numbers, but not giants”.