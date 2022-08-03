The Monitoring and Analysis Unit in the Al-Bayan Department of the Attorney General’s Office had monitored publications circulating on various social media sites, including a photograph of the body of the victim, Naira Ashraf, and that it was taken in a hospital, so the clips were presented to the competent prosecution.

Simultaneously, the Public Prosecution received a petition submitted by the victim’s father, complaining to the director of Mansoura General Hospital and the medical staff who was accompanying the deceased, for photographing the body, leaking and publishing the photography, which undermines its sanctity. It also showed a woman moving the body to examine the injuries.

Accordingly, the Public Prosecution moved to the old Mansoura General Hospital to see all the official documents that contain details of the victim’s condition, the medical staff who dealt with her, and to see what was recorded by the surveillance cameras inside the hospital, which may be useful in revealing the truth.

The Public Prosecution also summoned the father of the victim to hear his testimony, and ordered to inquire about the medical staff that was responsible for receiving the body of the victim in the aforementioned hospital, and who accompanied it until her exit from it, and summoned all of them to question them. The General Assembly for Technical Assistance to examine the links containing the circulating video clips publications related to the incident, identify those responsible for their publication, and requested police investigations about the incident and its circumstances.

The Public Prosecution Office notified the police, on Wednesday, of being able to identify the nurse who photographed the body of the hospital’s medical staff and published the photography, and it was also possible to determine the latter’s relationship with another who participated in the incident by circulating the photographic clip, and that by summoning them, they acknowledged the incident before the police, and a neighbor, accordingly, presented them to Public Prosecution for questioning, and to complete investigations.