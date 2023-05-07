At the gates of the small town of Wadi Karkar, about 45 minutes from the city of Aswan, in southern Egypt, a long line of buses stretches out under the desert sun, waiting for their turn. Parked in order on the side of a lonely road, in the middle of nowhere, the line of vehicles bears witness to the large number of Sudanese who have come to this inhospitable point of Egyptian geography in recent weeks, after crossing the border of their country fleeing from the war.

Egypt has become one of the main destinations for the Sudanese exodus. The combats between the Army of that country and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which broke out on April 15, have had catastrophic consequences for the civilian population. More than 550 people have been killed and at least 5,000 injured in the clashes, according to the Health Ministry. The United Nations estimates that 334,000 people have already been internally displaced and more than 100,000 have fled to neighboring countries.

Most of those who escape from the Khartoum area, one of the hardest hit by hostilities, head north to Egypt. More than 56,000 displaced people had crossed its borders as of Thursday, including at least 52,500 Sudanese, according to the latest data from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. It is a long, expensive and exhausting journey of almost 1,000 kilometers to reach the border crossings of Arqin or Qostol.

What follows, in most cases, is a long wait on the Sudanese side of the border. Egypt has not closed its doors to those arriving, but has largely maintained the usual pre-war entry procedure. “People stay at the Arqin border post for three or four days. I left Khartoum at eight o’clock in the evening last Thursday and at one or two o’clock in the morning I arrived there. I had to wait four more days,” explains Ibrahim Buhari, a young man from Darfur living in the Sudanese capital while sheltering from the sun in the trunk of a bus.

Hussein Ahmed, a Sudanese who worked on the boats that sailed on Lake Nasser, between southern Egypt and northern Sudan, explains that he was in the Sudanese town of Wadi Halfa, near the border, when the fighting broke out. The rest of his family was in Khartoum, including a sister with kidney problems. “After he did his last checkup and the hospital closed [una semana después de iniciarse el conflicto]we decided that they had to leave,” he says in the Egyptian city of Aswan.

Luggage of some of the people who are at the Arquin border crossing. Christine Beshay (UNHCR)

To meet him in Wadi Halfa, they reserved a minibus for the whole family, for which they paid about 3,000 dollars (about 2,700 euros). Almost 10 times more than before the war, he assures him. And once there, they had to separate: his mother and his sisters, who do not need a visa – women, children and the elderly are exempt – crossed into Egypt with Ahmed, who already had one. The children, however, continue in Wadi Halfa, and his brother-in-law has returned to Khartoum. “I only have one week left on my visa,” says Ahmed, grateful for the treatment he received in Egypt.

The situation for those who cross the border is exhausting on the Sudanese side, where the long wait to cross into Egypt is done in very precarious conditions marked by a shortage of services, including water, food, toilets and medical attention. On the other side, already in Egypt, the situation has been improving as the Red Cross, UN agencies and some local organizations have mobilized and are distributing all kinds of aid. “The humanitarian conditions on the road are bad,” says the spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Egypt, Christine Beshay. “We have been informed that there are only two paid toilets in the Sudanese border area and the buses are stuck for up to five days,” she adds.

Despite the Sudanese crisis, Cairo has not reinforced border crossings. “The entry is so slow because there are only two Egyptian immigration officials,” says Ashraf Milad, an Egyptian asylum lawyer who was near the border this week. Milad says that when he visited the place on Wednesday and Thursday, there were dozens of vehicles waiting to cross through Arqin. Buhari, the young man from Darfur, notes that little by little progress is being made. “Ahead of us there were many buses,” he points out. “There are no hotels or anything; there were people who had mattresses and slept next to the bus, others slept in the same vehicle or even under it”. The maximum temperatures in the area touch 40 degrees.

The future of those already in Egypt depends to a large extent on the resources at their disposal. Those who can afford it continue north towards Cairo. To date, UNHCR has registered more than 940 asylum seekers, although in Egypt, according to lawyer Milad, the processes for granting them have been paralyzed for some time. Before the war, some four million Sudanese already lived in Egypt, who are also supported by those who now, due to the conflict, flee the country.

While the mass exodus is taking place, the army and paramilitaries remain locked in Sudan in a power struggle with no end in sight. On Saturday, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Faisal Bin Farhan, reported for the first time since the start of the clashes that the representatives of both sides were in that country “to engage in a dialogue” promoted by Riyadh and the United States. Meanwhile, the Army and the Rapid Support Forces announced on Saturday their intention to sign a humanitarian ceasefire. UNHCR has ensured that, if the fighting does not stop, up to 860,000 people could end up having to leave the country.

