The sources indicated that the American and Israeli delegations will leave within hours, and that consultations will continue during the next 48 hours.

It also reported that the delegations of Qatar and Hamas would leave and return to Cairo within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement regarding the Gaza truce.

Hamas demands

The Hamas movement said that a delegation affiliated with it arrived in Cairo to meet with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel.

Hamas repeated its demands that it proposed on March 14 before the UN Security Council approved a resolution on March 25 calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The movement added in a statement that the demands include “a complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, and the free return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence.”

She added that among the demands are also “relief for our people, the start of reconstruction of what was destroyed by the occupation, and the completion of a prisoner exchange deal according to which the mutual release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of (Israeli) prisoners held by Hamas and the resistance in Gaza will be achieved.”

An Israeli government official said on Sunday that an Israeli delegation will participate in the latest round of negotiations in Cairo with the aim of reaching a truce in the conflict in Gaza and an agreement to release the hostages.