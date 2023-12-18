Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won the presidential election with 89.6 percent of the vote, the National Electoral Authority announced on Monday, securing the marshal a third six-year term at the head of the country since 2014.

The head of the authority, Hazem Badawy, said turnout had reached an “unprecedented” level, with 66.8% among Egypt's 67 million eligible voters. More than 39 million voters opted for Al-Sisi, who has led the country since 2014.

The president opposed three candidates: Hazem Omarleader of the Popular Republican Party and second in the vote with 4.5% of the votes; Farid Zahranleader of a small left-wing party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamamaof the Wafd, a centennial center-right party but which is now marginal.

Economic crisis

Abdelfatah al-Sisi's victory guarantees him a third term that will begin in April and is supposed to be the last, in accordance with the Egyptian Constitution. His election is no surprise in a country of 106 million people beset by multiple crises, ranging from purchasing power to war in the neighboring Gaza Strip.

In the midst of the economic crisis, inflation currently stands at 36.4% while the currency has lost half its value and the prices of some basic foods increase every week.

Two-thirds of the population live below or just above the poverty line. In the 2014 and 2018 presidential elections, Abdelfatah al-Sisi won with more than 96% of the votes.

AFP