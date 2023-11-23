Egypt began to mobilize this Wednesday, after announcing the truce of at least four days agreed between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, to substantially increase the sending of humanitarian aid to the Strip, which is devastated after a month and a half of military offensive Israeli and the restrictions imposed on access to essential supplies.

During the day, the Egyptian authorities prepared the transfer of some 500 trucks from cities near the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt with Gaza, to the waiting area located in front of the crossing, ready for when the agreement comes into force and is allowed the entry of this flow of additional aid, according to the state television channel Al Qahera News. It is still not clear how many trucks a day will be able to access Gaza while the cessation of hostilities lasts, but it is believed that the figure could reach 400 a day, according to the same channel, which also reported that a greater flow of fuel is expected to the Strip, without determining quantities.

Between October 21, when Israel once again allowed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after imposing a total blockade almost two weeks earlier, and this past Tuesday, November 21, some 1,400 trucks entered the Strip through Rafah, an amount that has been considered a drop in the ocean of the needs of the Palestinian enclave by multiple humanitarian agencies. During the first half of this year, however, an average of 9,500 trucks per month with commercial and humanitarian products entered the Palestinian enclave, according to data from the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA).

In parallel with the shipment of these supplies, the Israeli authorities only allowed the entry of fuel, essential for the daily operation of all types of basic services in the Strip, starting last Saturday. Since then and until this Wednesday, however, only a total of 15 trucks were authorized to enter, loaded with quantities far below those necessary for the most critical humanitarian operations. The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has indicated that it needs just over 160,000 liters of fuel per day to be able to sustain its humanitarian operations in Gaza, but on no day has it reached this amount.

Workers unload humanitarian aid for Palestinians at El-Arish airport in Egypt, this Wednesday. KHALED DESOUKI (AFP)

Egyptian authorities also reiterated on Wednesday that the Rafah border crossing is prepared and able to handle the increased flow of humanitarian aid and fuel. Before the Israeli offensive in the Strip, the Kerem Shalom crossing, which connects to Israel, was the main entry point for goods into Gaza, but it has remained closed since the beginning of hostilities.

Movement through Rafah was initially disrupted for two weeks as Israel bombed the site three times in less than 24 hours after announcing its total siege on the Strip, causing extensive damage to the Palestinian terminal. Since then, and until its partial reopening on October 21, Tel Aviv did not offer security guarantees so that any humanitarian aid convoy could cross it.

In an attempt to pressure to reactivate the flow of aid, three days after the announcement of a total blockade of the Strip, Egypt designated the El Arish airport, 45 kilometers from Rafah, as a logistics center to receive supplies destined for Gaza. Since then, shipments from multiple countries and humanitarian and UN agencies have landed there.

Since aid began to flow again through Rafah, after intense diplomatic efforts led by the United States and Egypt, trucks of humanitarian supplies for the Palestinians arrived, however, in dribs and drabs due to the conditions imposed by the Israeli authorities. The controls and limitations slowed the flow of aid, creating bottlenecks in El Arish, where large amounts of supplies are stalled, and abroad, with countries stopping more shipments from being sent to Egypt. The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, warned at the end of October that preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid may constitute a crime and stressed that Israel must ensure that Gazans receive food, water and medical supplies.

During a meeting held on Wednesday in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and his Jordanian counterpart, King Abdullah II, applauded the humanitarian truce in Gaza, but urged them to maintain their diplomatic efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire. and achieve the delivery of sufficient aid to the population of the Strip to confront “the policies of famine and collective punishment” imposed by Israel.

